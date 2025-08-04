Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,086 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after buying an additional 44,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,797.50. This trade represents a 39.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,808 shares in the company, valued at $435,317.04. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,995 shares of company stock valued at $552,185. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of -129.53 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

