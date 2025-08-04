Cwm LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 325.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 590,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

