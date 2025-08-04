Cwm LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 725.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 835.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

In other Knowles news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $1,148,981.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,319.44. The trade was a 45.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 111,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,032 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

