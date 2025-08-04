Cwm LLC Has $44,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

DFP opened at $20.68 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

