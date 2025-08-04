Cwm LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 547.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 144,765 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 524,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 376,218 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.26. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTTR

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.