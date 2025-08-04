Cwm LLC Increases Position in Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 1,099.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avita Medical were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Avita Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avita Medical by 688.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avita Medical by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avita Medical by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avita Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Avita Medical in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.63. Avita Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $18.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 79.61% and a negative return on equity of 632.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avita Medical Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

