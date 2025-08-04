Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. WBI Investments LLC grew its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 13,976.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $314.08 million, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.55. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

