Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $65.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

