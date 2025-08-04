CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. UBS Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

Read Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CYBR opened at $414.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.24. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.