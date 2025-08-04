CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.24. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

