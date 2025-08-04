Desjardins Comments on CGI Group’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for CGI Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

NYSE GIB opened at $95.37 on Monday. CGI Group has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. CGI Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CGI Group by 239.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CGI Group by 292.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in CGI Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

