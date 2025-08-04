DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

DXC Technology Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of DXC stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $17,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 187,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 124,403 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

