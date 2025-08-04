Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 14,554 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $333.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 47.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

