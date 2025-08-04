Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,572 Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FOX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 292,205 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of FOX by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Down 0.4%

FOXA opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Cfra Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.