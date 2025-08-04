Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 3,242 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:BCC opened at $83.17 on Monday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,458.49. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

