Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 355 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000.
iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of IXP opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $114.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29.
iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Comm Services ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.