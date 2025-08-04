Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,603 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REV Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 524,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

REV Group Trading Down 2.6%

REVG stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.18.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,635,828.18. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

