Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,007 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 110.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter.

FTXR stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1962 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

