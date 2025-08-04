Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,470 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEMB opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.84.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

