Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.2% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of UJUL opened at $36.93 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

