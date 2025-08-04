Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.