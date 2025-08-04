Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $726,000 Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $149,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.92. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $54.28.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.