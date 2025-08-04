Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $761,000 Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $302.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

