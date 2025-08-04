Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 175.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

AHCO opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

