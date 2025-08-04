Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 125,333.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

NFTY opened at $56.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

