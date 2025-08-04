Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,275 Shares of INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in INV VK HI INC2 were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

INV VK HI INC2 Stock Performance

NYSE:VLT opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. INV VK HI INC2 has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

INV VK HI INC2 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th.

INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

