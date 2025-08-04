Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $10,639,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,367,000 after buying an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 167,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $5,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 316,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.