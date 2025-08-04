Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $110.05 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

