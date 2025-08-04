Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA CZA opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

