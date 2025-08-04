Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,249,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 386,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,682,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $74.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

