Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,005 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $56.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $338.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.