Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,607 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,435,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,159,000 after buying an additional 110,113 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $46.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $368.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

