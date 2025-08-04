ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $53,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $62.28 on Monday. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

