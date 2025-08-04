Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $43.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $141.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $366,219.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,671. The trade was a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.