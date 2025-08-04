First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4,518.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 232.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 125,333.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NFTY opened at $56.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

