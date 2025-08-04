Five9’s (FIVN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five9’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. Five9 has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 269.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $107,916.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,605.04. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $342,178.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 391,462 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,022.54. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,866 shares of company stock valued at $913,042 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Five9 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,558,000 after acquiring an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Five9 by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

