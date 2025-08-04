Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FOX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in FOX by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

