Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,106 Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,011,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 929,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Neogen Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aashima Gupta purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,981.25. The trade was a 270.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

