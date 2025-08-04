Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. ESCO Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $132,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $191.04 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.71.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

