Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. The trade was a 96.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

