Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 34,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 139,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA opened at $10.33 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

