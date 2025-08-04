Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $905,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.14.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $409.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.91 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.70.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

