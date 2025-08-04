GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,718 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kforce alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 462,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,846,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $637.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.