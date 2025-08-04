Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $79.98 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $71,749.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,359. This trade represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. The trade was a 99.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,873 shares of company stock worth $28,076,913 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

