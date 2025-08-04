HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 171.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 244,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,557,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 296,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 149,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE HASI opened at $25.67 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

