Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Has $28.51 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 14.4% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.67. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

