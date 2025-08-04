Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $103.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

