Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,551 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.