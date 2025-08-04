Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 394 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 152.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

