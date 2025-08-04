HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $94.27 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $228.42. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.71.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

